Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.View this Issue
Experts from the Women’s Brain Foundation and bit.bio will explore the importance of sex-specific in vitro models for neurological research and drug discovery.
Discover how scientists are designing the next groundbreaking vaccines against infectious diseases.
In this webinar, Linghua Wang and Jeremy Goecks will talk about technology that enables new approaches for a better understanding of tumors on a cellular, spatial, and environmental level.
Explore how researchers use organoids to understand tissue regeneration and develop novel therapies.
New Kits Offer Broad Antibody Compatibility and Long-Term Stability for Flow Cytometry and Western Blot Applications
Biotium’s Glo-Plate™ 2.0 Blue LED Illuminator provides uniform photoactivation for samples in microplates with enhanced user-friendly convenience and versatility.
Efficiency meets innovation: INDICAL BIOSCIENCE launches IndiMag 2
Configurable informatics platform improves lab efficiency, data tracking, and resource management from plasmid to structure