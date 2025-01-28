IndiMag 2: The smart innovation for precise and reliable nucleic acid purification for molecular testing and beyond

INDICAL BIOSCIENCE, a leader in veterinary molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions, announces the launch of IndiMag 2, an innovative automated magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extractor designed to meet the precise needs of biomolecular laboratories.

The IndiMag 2 combines advanced features in a user-friendly, compact benchtop device, indispensable for researchers and technicians in a diverse field of applications. This system enhances nucleic acid purification with features tailored for efficiency and flexibility. Central to its design are modular plastic options, which include separate lysis and elution strips.

Reflecting INDICAL’s commitment to environmental responsibility, this innovative design allows laboratories to use only the plastics they need, minimizing waste and optimizing workflow. The separate lysis and elution strips are uniquely designed to be both heated and cooled, facilitating direct storage of purified nucleic acids immediately after the extraction process.

As an open platform, the IndiMag 2 supports both user-developed and preloaded protocols, compatible with INDICAL’s IndiMag Pathogen pre-filled reagents and other magnetic bead-based applications. This ensures seamless integration into existing workflows and high-quality results.

"The IndiMag 2 is developed with the user in mind, featuring intuitive user-friendliness for effortless operation and swift setup. Developed with direct input from customers, it maximizes lab efficiency with minimal maintenance and convenient status monitoring," said Dr. Claudia Engemann, Director R&D at INDICAL BIOSCIENCE. "We are proud to support molecular workflows and research with the IndiMag 2, significantly enhancing lab efficiency while promoting sustainability by reducing plastic waste."