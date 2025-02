Inventia Life Science is a pioneer in the development of 3D cell culture technology through our innovative RASTRUM™ platform and comprehensive Discovery Services . We empower researchers and pharmaceutical companies to explore cell behaviors and treatments in environments that mimic the human body. Our platform integrates cutting-edge 3D cell model architectures, matrices, and precision drop-on-demand technology, facilitating a deeper understanding of complex biological systems. We also offer a full spectrum of custom services designed to support our partners at every step of their journey. Inventia Life Science delivers solutions for reproducible results at scale, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in our understanding of health and disease.