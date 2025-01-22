Memory-enhancing neural networks may also drive involuntary musical loops in the brain.View this Issue
Expert researchers outline scalable approaches to improve cellular therapy production through standardized and automated workflows.
Using artificial intelligence and single-cell transcriptomics, scientists mapped drug response patterns across 100 million cancer cells.
In this webinar, Kevin Grady and Manisha Nautiyal will outline how to make predictive 3D cell models for therapeutic development.
In this webinar, Felix Lansing will discuss how AI-driven models improve recombinase development.
Plug-and-play simplicity meets the demands of modern digital pathology workflows.
The new software is offered as a free upgrade for existing customers and includes applications for counting Stem Cells, Apoptosis and Yeast Vitality.
Strong strategic fit that increases presence in multiple high-growth adjacencies and offers immediate commercial impact from Waters' proven execution model
Zymo Research, a global leader in sample preparation technologies and sustainable life science solutions, will partner with Harvard University to host the BioFestival on October 18, 2025.