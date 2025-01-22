Waters

Waters

This organization does not yet have a description.

Content by Waters

Bridging Innovation and Industry with Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry

Bridging Innovation and Industry with Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry (CDMS)

waters-logo

Waters and BD's Biosciences & Diagnostic Solutions Business to Combine, Creating a Life Science and Diagnostics Leader Focused on Regulated, High-Volume Testing

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Waters Enhances Alliance iS HPLC System Software, Setting a New Standard for End-to-End Traceability and Data Integrity 

waters-logo

How Alderley Analytical are Delivering eXtreme Robustness in Bioanalysis

New Waters® Vion IMS QTof Mass Spectrometer

Oasis PRiME HLB

UNIFI Scientific Information System Software

REIMS Research System with iKnife Sampling

New glycoprotein application kit

Maximize HPLC Separation Efficiency and Throughput

An image of young researchers gathered around a table playing an engaging board game.
August 2025, Issue 1

Publish or Perish: The Board Game of Academic Survival

Players compete, collaborate, and celebrate in a satirical race to publish groundbreaking papers on hilariously absurd research topics.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

3D liquid droplets representing spheroids

Exploring the Versatility of 3D Spheroid Models

sartorius logo
Bridging Innovation and Industry with Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry

Bridging Innovation and Industry with Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry (CDMS)

Waters
A group of intricately folded origami swans, with one soaring above, symbolizing revolutionary ideas.

Rise of the Nanorobots

Crown Bioscience Logo
Blue oxygen molecules on a matching blue background

Simple Low-Cost Solutions for Physioxic Cell Culture

Embrient Inc. Logo

Products

Product News

Multi-colored concentric circles representing centrifugation

FRONTIER 5706P Multi Centrifuges Compact Design, Powerful Performance

OHAUS Logo
Eppendorf Logo

Eppi® made from 100 % cooking oil?

iStock

Meet the Next Evolution of Droplet Digital™ PCR Solutions: QX Continuum Droplet Digital PCR System

Bio-Rad
Leica Biosystems Logo