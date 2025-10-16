Product

Waters Launches Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry Technology to Accelerate the Development of Next-Generation Biotherapeutics

Enables accurate analysis of protein complexes, nucleic acids, and gene delivery vehicles, including distinguishing between empty, partial, full, and overfull viral vector capsids in less than 10 minutes per sample.

Written byWaters
| 2 min read
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) today unveiled the Waters Xevo Charge Detection Mass Spectrometer (CDMS), delivering unmatched measurement and characterization for the broadest range of mega-mass biomolecules central to next-generation therapeutics and structural biology. With the rapid growth of cell and gene therapies, mRNA, and complex protein therapeutics, scientists face significant challenges in analyzing increasingly large and heterogeneous drug modalities – yet existing tools are limited in resolution, sensitivity, and compliance-readiness. The Xevo CDMS System addresses these gaps with direct, individual-particle mass measurement for molecules up to 150+ MDa, enabling previously unattainable analysis of protein complexes, nucleic acids, lipid nanoparticles, viral vectors, and more.

Waters Xevo CDMS delivers unmatched characterization for mega-mass biomolecules central to next-generation therapies.

"Waters continues to make strategic investments in large molecules, recognizing that advanced tools for bioanalytical characterization play a critical role in driving therapeutic breakthroughs. Today, we are proud to introduce the first-of-its-kind Xevo Charge Detection Mass Spectrometer, enabling the precise analysis of previously unmeasurable molecules," said Udit Batra, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Waters Corporation. "We believe the Xevo CDMS will accelerate the global development of genetic medicines and other advanced modalities by providing a greater understanding of the characteristics of large molecules earlier in development, which is crucial for making life-changing therapies more accessible to patients."

Continue reading below...
An illustration of the cells comprising the tumor microenvironment.
Infographic
Single-Cell Mapping of the Tumor Microenvironment
Whole transcriptome spatial profiling reveals new insights into tumor-stroma dynamics in cancer tissues.
Read More

The Waters Xevo CDMS provides confident analysis of new modalities, like empty, partial, and full viral vector capsids, using up to 100-fold less sample volume than that required by current techniques, and delivering results in less than ten minutes, even at concentrations as low as 1010 vp/mL. This new capability paves the way for real-time characterization of gene therapies during process development – ultimately improving the safety and efficacy of advanced therapies. Additionally, CDMS absolves the need for deconvolution or digestion approaches to achieve simple and accurate analysis of complex molecules. This transformational mass spectrometry advancement supports a wide range of applications – from discovery and research, through process development, to regulatory approval and manufacturing.

"Our mission is to accelerate the development of gene therapies for genetically mediated cardiovascular diseases and Alzheimer's, where there is a significant unmet need in treatment options," said Timothy Fenn, Ph.D., Vice President, Analytical Development and Quality Control, Lexeo Therapeutics. "With CDMS, we're asking questions we didn't know we could ask. It's a game-changer for our analytical workflows, enabling us to generate accurate, reproducible results in minutes."

At the heart of the Xevo CDMS is the Electrostatic Linear Ion Trap (ELIT), which provides direct measurement of individual ions through simultaneous measurement of their mass-to-charge ratio and mass. The novel technology was developed by Indiana University and Megadalton Solutions, founded by Distinguished Professors Martin Jarrold and David Clemmer at Indiana University. Waters acquired the technology assets and intellectual property rights of Indiana University in 2022 to accelerate its path to commercialization.

The Waters Xevo CDMS System is powered by the GxP-ready waters_connect™ Software and is available to order now.

Is the form not loading? If you use an ad blocker or browser privacy features, try turning them off and refresh the page.

Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Cover with an illustration of zombified looking cells
October 2025, Issue 1

What Are Senescent Cells?

These “zombie” cells are damaged yet refuse to die. Instead, they linger in the body, infect healthy cells, and can contribute to age-related decline.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

An illustration of the cells comprising the tumor microenvironment.

Single-Cell Mapping of the Tumor Microenvironment

10X Genomics
Capturing 3D Cell Biology in Its Natural Environment

Capturing 3D Cell Biology in Its Natural Environment

sartorius logo
Large-Scale T Cell Editing Using Nonviral Genome Editing Tools

Large-Scale T Cell Editing Using Nonviral Genome Editing Tools

Lonza
A floating 3D rendered mycoplasma bacterium

Harnessing PCR Testing for Safe and Effective Cell Therapies

sartorius logo

Products

Product News

Waters Logo

Waters Launches Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry Technology to Accelerate the Development of Next-Generation Biotherapeutics

BioX Cell Logo

Bio X Cell Unveils New Brand Identity

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf launches innovative Deepwell Plates Biobased, enlarging the product range for sustainable Lab Solutions

Lonza Logo

Lonza Receives Swissmedic Approval for Highly Potent Biologics Drug Product Filling Line in Stein (CH)