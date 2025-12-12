Postdoc Portrait: Francisco Martins

Q | Write a brief introduction to yourself including the lab you work in and your research background.

My name is Francisco Martins, a physical organic chemist in the Wu Lab at the University of Houston. I investigate molecules for solar energy storage and novel chemical reactions. My research aims to optimize molecular properties for applications in materials science, pharmaceuticals, and agrochemicals, bridging fundamental chemistry with practical innovation.

Q | How did you first get interested in science and/or your field of research?

It might sound cliché, but my fascination with science began in childhood. I remember spending hours watching old VHS tapes and reading books about animal behavior, savannas, forests, and diverse ecosystems. Early on, I told my mom I wanted to be a biologist because I thought it was amazing to observe animals in their natural habitats.

Science felt completely natural to me—it was part of everyday life. I treated my backyard like a little laboratory, studying caterpillars as they transformed into butterflies, watching plants bloom, and climbing trees just to see what was happening at the top.

Those simple moments of curiosity and exploration laid the foundation for my path in chemistry. Though my focus shifted to molecules and reactions, the wonder of discovery and the thrill of uncovering hidden processes remain the same. Science, for me, is about constantly asking questions and finding new stories in the world around us.

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

Right now, my favorite project is about finding a gentler way to break one of the toughest chemical bonds: the carbon–fluorine bond. This bond is incredibly strong, which is why it’s so useful in pharmaceuticals and materials—but also why it’s difficult to modify. Current methods often require extreme conditions, like high heat or special metal catalysts.

I’m exploring a different approach that uses a natural interaction called intramolecular hydrogen bonding to “nudge” the bond into breaking. This strategy works under much milder conditions, making it cleaner and potentially more selective. Our early results are promising, showing that we can not only activate the bond but also control the 3D arrangement of atoms in the product.

If successful, this could unlock new ways to design and fine-tune fluorine-containing molecules for use in medicine, agriculture, and advanced materials—turning a long-standing challenge into new possibilities.

Q | What do you find most exciting about your research project?

Since childhood, I’ve dreamed of being a scientist, but my career has already taken me far beyond what I imagined. One highlight was at the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting, where I sat on a panel discussing artificial intelligence with three Nobel laureates. We spoke before nearly 1,000 people—plus countless more watching the live stream.

The discussion explored how AI is transforming science and the ethical questions that come with it. Being part of that exchange was electrifying—not just because of the distinguished company, but because it underscored the collaborative and forward-looking nature of science. It was a moment where decades of curiosity and learning converged into a shared conversation about the future.

For me, it captured the essence of why I became a scientist: to explore ideas at the frontiers of knowledge and to be part of shaping what comes next.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

If I could be a lab instrument, I’d be an IR spectrometer. It may not be as flashy as some high-end equipment, but it has a superpower: revealing the invisible. An IR spectrometer doesn’t just measure—it tells a story, turning invisible vibrations into a molecular fingerprint. That’s how I approach science: finding subtle signals, interpreting them with care, and using them to understand the bigger picture. It works across disciplines, from materials to medicine, much like my own research. Just as IR spectra often hide their most important peaks in unexpected places, I enjoy uncovering insights that others might miss.