Postdoc Portrait: Kishore Kumar S Narasimhan

Q | Write a brief introduction to yourself including the lab you work in and your research background.

I am Kishore Kumar S Narasimhan, a neuroscientist passionate about understanding synaptic plasticity. As a postdoc in the Dravid Lab at Texas A&M University, I specialize in wet-lab techniques, advancing neural adaptability, and drug discovery projects. My academic journey from India to the US fuels my goal of translating scientific discoveries into impactful therapies for neuronal disorders.

Q | How did you first get interested in science and/or your field of research?

My fascination with science began early, fueled by curiosity about how the brain governs behavior and adapts to change. As an undergraduate in India, I was captivated by neuroscience lectures that unveiled how tiny molecular events could shape learning, memory, and disease. This fascination deepened during my doctoral training, where I explored the molecular underpinnings of neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and became deeply engaged in understanding how disruptions in cellular pathways lead to complex behavioral outcomes.

My interest in my current field is primarily driven by the challenge of connecting molecular mechanisms to clinically relevant issues. Neurodegenerative diseases, chronic pain, and stroke impact millions of individuals, yet effective treatments remain scarce. Bridging the gap between fundamental science and clinical applications is essential for advancing medical treatments. As a postdoctoral researcher, I am dedicated to pursuing mechanistic insights into neurological disorders, with the potential to uncover novel therapeutic strategies. Ultimately, I aim to translate these mechanistic insights into strategies that enhance recovery and improve quality of life.

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

One of my favorite research endeavors examines the role of autophagy in the mechanisms underlying chronic pain. Chronic pain is not only debilitating but also challenging to treat, as existing therapies frequently fail to address the underlying cellular alterations that perpetuate it. In this study, I explore how impaired trans-synaptic signaling mediated by glutamate delta 1-cerebellin 1 (GluD1-Cbln1) results in autophagic deficits within the central amygdala, a critical brain region involved in processing the affective and emotional components of pain.

Utilizing rodent models of inflammatory/neuropathic pain, I employ molecular and biochemical methodologies to investigate how disruptions in autophagy regulation affect synaptic function. Impaired autophagy in inflammatory and neuropathic pain was associated with disruptions in GluD1-Cbln1 signaling, leading to altered excitatory neurotransmission and mechanical hypersensitivity. Therapeutic interventions demonstrated that restoring GluD1-Cbln1 signaling reversed autophagic deficits and pain-related behaviors, with the HRSPN sequence in GluD1’s C-terminal domain identified as a potential regulator of autophagic flux and α-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA) receptor plasticity. This project is particularly compelling to me as it bridges fundamental cell biology with translational relevance, offering a potential pathway toward innovative therapies for chronic pain.

Q | What do you find most exciting about your research project?

The most thrilling aspect of my scientific journey has been the chance to link molecular discoveries with their potential therapeutic applications. During my doctoral training, I focused on neuroprotective strategies using natural products in Parkinson’s disease models. This experience revealed how fundamental molecular insights can be transformed into interventions for complex brain disorders. My work involved identifying and characterizing natural compounds that showed protective effects on neuronal cells affected by Parkinson's disease. Such studies not only advance our understanding of the disease's pathology but also lay the groundwork for developing novel treatment approaches.

Transitioning to postdoctoral research at the Dravid Lab signifies an expansion of this translational approach, now covering a wider range of neuronal disorders and therapeutic modalities. Working with both small molecules and peptide therapeutics allows for a multifaceted approach to tackling various neurological conditions. Small molecules often offer advantages in terms of bioavailability and ease of administration, while peptide therapeutics can provide high specificity and potentially fewer side effects. This ongoing work holds strong promise for deepening our understanding of neurological diseases and driving the development of innovative treatments that could meaningfully impact patient care.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I would aspire to be a confocal microscope. This instrument's capability to generate three-dimensional reconstructions of biological specimens mirrors a holistic approach to scientific inquiry. Just as the microscope assembles a comprehensive image by merging multiple optical sections, a researcher must integrate diverse perspectives and data points to achieve a complete understanding of complex biological systems. This endeavor demands patience, meticulous attention to detail, and the ability to synthesize information from various sources, qualities essential in scientific research.

Moreover, the confocal microscope's ability to eliminate out-of-focus light and reduce background noise parallels the critical thinking skills vital in scientific analysis. In research, one must filter out extraneous information and concentrate on the most pertinent data to draw accurate conclusions. This selective approach, coupled with the ability to visualize intricate cellular structures and processes in real-time, embodies the essence of scientific discovery, unveiling hidden truths and pushing the boundaries of knowledge. Thus, the confocal microscope stands as a powerful symbol of the meticulous, innovative, and visually compelling nature of modern biological research.

Are you a researcher who would like to be featured in the “Postdoc Portraits” series? Send in your application here.