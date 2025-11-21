Postdoc Portrait: Madhura Subba Rao

Q | Write a brief introduction to yourself including the lab you work in and your research background.

I am Madhura Subba Rao, a postdoctoral researcher in the Breunig Lab at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where I study neurodevelopment and pediatric brain tumors using human induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC)-derived organoids and multiomics approaches. With over a decade of experience in molecular neuroscience and disease modeling, I integrate in vivo and stem cell systems to explore mechanisms of brain development and disease.

Q | How did you first get interested in science and/or your field of research?

My fascination with biology began in high school, influenced by a family background in the medical sciences and a personal connection to Alzheimer’s disease (AD) through my grandfather. This inspired me to pursue biotechnology and later specialize in stem cells and regenerative medicine, where I first worked with induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-based models of AD. A pivotal moment came during a sponsored internship in Japan, where I applied in-utero electroporation to study brain circuit formation. That experience solidified my passion for molecular neuroscience and led me to pursue a PhD in Japan, supported by government and other fellowships. Currently, as a postdoctoral fellow at Cedars-Sinai, I study neurodevelopment and pediatric brain tumors using hiPSC-derived organoids and multi-omics approaches. What began as personal motivation has evolved into a career-long dedication to understanding neural circuit development and disease mechanisms, with the goal of translating these discoveries into more effective therapies.

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

One of my favorite projects focuses on modeling cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) spheroids to study neural development in pediatric brain disorders. These spheroids provide a unique window into how diverse progenitor populations interact in early brain environments. I use multiplexed iterative immunofluorescence imaging, a technique that allows simultaneous visualization of multiple cell-type markers in the same sample, such as to identify oligodendrocyte, interneuron, astrocyte, and excitatory neuron populations. My work has already begun to inform broader lab efforts, with colleagues applying my protocols to additional organoid systems. Seeing my contributions facilitate collaboration and new directions has been particularly rewarding.

I have also developed expertise in iPSC-based disease modeling for infantile epilepsy, successfully deriving hundreds of hiPSC colonies from fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS)-sorted single cells using novel staining dyes and generating robust forebrain organoids. This work was recognized with an internal fellowship grant and strengthened my technical skills, problem-solving abilities, and collaborative mindset. These experiences continue to fuel my long-term goal of developing advanced stem cell and organoid models to better understand and ultimately treat neurodevelopmental disorders.

Q | What do you find most exciting about your research project?

One of the most exciting parts of my scientific journey has been mentoring students, guiding them through hands-on experiments, and seeing their curiosity and confidence grow. I have also been inspired by a principal investigator who launched her lab during the COVID-19 pandemic with just a single technician. Watching her secure multiple grants, expand her lab, and navigate pregnancy with grace has been profoundly motivating. Additionally, attending international conferences and learning about research discoveries from around the world has been thrilling. Engaging with diverse scientists and building global collaborations continues to fuel my passion for both science and mentorship.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I would be a confocal microscope. I get to peek into the hidden world of cells, layer by layer, revealing details that are invisible at first glance. Like this microscope, I enjoy combining precision, curiosity, and creativity to explore the unknown. Being a confocal microscope would let me constantly discover new insights, capture the beauty of cellular organization, and help others see what’s usually hidden.





