Interview

Postdoc Portrait: Madhura Subba Rao

This postdoc uses stem cell–derived organoids to uncover how the brain develops and what drives pediatric tumors.

Written byThe Scientist
| 3 min read
Save for Later
A picture of Madhura Subba Rao, a postdoc at Cedars-Sinai.

From Alzheimer’s-inspired beginnings to advanced organoid models, this postdoc explores the mysteries of the developing brain.

Image credit:Cedars-Sinai, ©iStock, Bannosuke
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
3:00
Share

Q | Write a brief introduction to yourself including the lab you work in and your research background.

I am Madhura Subba Rao, a postdoctoral researcher in the Breunig Lab at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where I study neurodevelopment and pediatric brain tumors using human induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC)-derived organoids and multiomics approaches. With over a decade of experience in molecular neuroscience and disease modeling, I integrate in vivo and stem cell systems to explore mechanisms of brain development and disease.

Q | How did you first get interested in science and/or your field of research?

My fascination with biology began in high school, influenced by a family background in the medical sciences and a personal connection to Alzheimer’s disease (AD) through my grandfather. This inspired me to pursue biotechnology and later specialize in stem cells and regenerative medicine, where I first worked with induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-based models of AD. A pivotal moment came during a sponsored internship in Japan, where I applied in-utero electroporation to study brain circuit formation. That experience solidified my passion for molecular neuroscience and led me to pursue a PhD in Japan, supported by government and other fellowships. Currently, as a postdoctoral fellow at Cedars-Sinai, I study neurodevelopment and pediatric brain tumors using hiPSC-derived organoids and multi-omics approaches. What began as personal motivation has evolved into a career-long dedication to understanding neural circuit development and disease mechanisms, with the goal of translating these discoveries into more effective therapies.

Continue reading below...

Like this story? Sign up for FREE Cell Biology updates:

Latest science news storiesTopic-tailored resources and eventsCustomized newsletter content
Subscribe

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

One of my favorite projects focuses on modeling cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) spheroids to study neural development in pediatric brain disorders. These spheroids provide a unique window into how diverse progenitor populations interact in early brain environments. I use multiplexed iterative immunofluorescence imaging, a technique that allows simultaneous visualization of multiple cell-type markers in the same sample, such as to identify oligodendrocyte, interneuron, astrocyte, and excitatory neuron populations. My work has already begun to inform broader lab efforts, with colleagues applying my protocols to additional organoid systems. Seeing my contributions facilitate collaboration and new directions has been particularly rewarding.

I have also developed expertise in iPSC-based disease modeling for infantile epilepsy, successfully deriving hundreds of hiPSC colonies from fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS)-sorted single cells using novel staining dyes and generating robust forebrain organoids. This work was recognized with an internal fellowship grant and strengthened my technical skills, problem-solving abilities, and collaborative mindset. These experiences continue to fuel my long-term goal of developing advanced stem cell and organoid models to better understand and ultimately treat neurodevelopmental disorders.

Continue reading below...
Golden geometric pattern on a blue background, symbolizing the precision, consistency, and technique essential to effective pipetting.
eBook
Best Practices for Precise Pipetting
Proper pipetting can accelerate workflows, improve data reproducibility, and decrease user fatigue and injury risk.
Read More

Q | What do you find most exciting about your research project?

One of the most exciting parts of my scientific journey has been mentoring students, guiding them through hands-on experiments, and seeing their curiosity and confidence grow. I have also been inspired by a principal investigator who launched her lab during the COVID-19 pandemic with just a single technician. Watching her secure multiple grants, expand her lab, and navigate pregnancy with grace has been profoundly motivating. Additionally, attending international conferences and learning about research discoveries from around the world has been thrilling. Engaging with diverse scientists and building global collaborations continues to fuel my passion for both science and mentorship.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I would be a confocal microscope. I get to peek into the hidden world of cells, layer by layer, revealing details that are invisible at first glance. Like this microscope, I enjoy combining precision, curiosity, and creativity to explore the unknown. Being a confocal microscope would let me constantly discover new insights, capture the beauty of cellular organization, and help others see what’s usually hidden.


Are you a researcher who would like to be featured in the “Postdoc Portraits” series? Send in your application here.

Related Topics

Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Image of a woman with her hands across her stomach. She has a look of discomfort on her face. There is a blown up image of her stomach next to her and it has colorful butterflies and gut bacteria all swarming within the gut.
November 2025, Issue 1

Why Do We Feel Butterflies in the Stomach?

These fluttering sensations are the brain’s reaction to certain emotions, which can be amplified or soothed by the gut’s own “bugs".

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

An image of a DNA sequencing spectrum with a radial blur filter applied.

A Comprehensive Guide to Next-Generation Sequencing

Integra Logo
Golden geometric pattern on a blue background, symbolizing the precision, consistency, and technique essential to effective pipetting.

Best Practices for Precise Pipetting

Integra Logo
Olga Anczukow and Ryan Englander discuss how transcriptome splicing affects immune system function in lung cancer.

Long-Read RNA Sequencing Reveals a Regulatory Role for Splicing in Immunotherapy Responses

Pacific Biosciences logo
Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Products

Product News

Biotium Logo

Biotium Expands Tyramide Signal Amplification Portfolio with Brighter and More Stable Dyes for Enhanced Spatial Imaging

Labvantage Logo

LabVantage Solutions Awarded $22.3 Million U.S Customs and Border Protection Contract to Deliver Next-Generation Forensic LIMS

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Evosep Unveils Open Innovation Initiative to Expand Standardization in Proteomics

SPT Labtech Logo