Postdoc Portrait: Munyaradzi Tinarwo

Q | Write a brief introduction to yourself including the lab you work in and your research background.

I am Munyaradzi Tinarwo, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Biopharming Research Unit (BRU) at the University of Cape Town, South Africa. Our lab focuses on developing vaccines and reagents using plant expression systems. My research background includes developing mRNA and protein-based vaccines, creating diagnostic assays, and applying biopharming approaches to produce high-value biopharmaceuticals.

Q | How did you first get interested in science and/or your field of research?

Growing up in a rural area in Zimbabwe, I was inspired in second grade by a neighbor who became a pharmacist an extraordinary achievement in a community where pursuing a career in science was often viewed as a path for “nerds” and nearly impossible due to the scarcity of schools offering science subjects up to A’ levels. I challenged myself and thought, ‘I can do it too.’

My ambitions shifted during my A’ levels when I discovered biotechnology and genetic engineering. Learning that scientists could manipulate DNA to solve real-world problems ignited a deep passion, leading me to study biotechnology at undergraduate level.

Continue reading below... Like this story? Sign up for FREE Cell Biology updates: Latest science news stories Topic-tailored resources and events Customized newsletter content Subscribe

After graduating, I became a high school teacher, a role I enjoyed but one that left me feeling incomplete because I still longed to be a researcher. After almost a decade in teaching, I learned about the Biopharming Research Unit (BRU) at the University of Cape Town. I was drawn to their work on producing vaccines and reagents in plants, an approach ideally suited to Africa. I applied to join them, resigned from teaching to pursue a master’s in science, and eventually upgraded to a PhD, reigniting my passion for research and innovation.

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

One of my favorite research projects is developing mRNA vaccines in plants using tobacco mosaic virus coat protein (TMV-CP) to encapsidate mRNA. This approach aims to protect the mRNA from degradation and enhance its delivery to target cells. mRNA vaccines have shown tremendous promise for rapid, adaptable, and effective disease prevention, but their stability remains a key challenge, particularly in resource-limited settings where cold-chain infrastructure is limited.

In this project, we harness plants as biofactories to produce TMV-CP, which self-assembles around the mRNA to form stable, virus-like particles. This encapsidation shields the mRNA during storage and transport, while facilitating efficient cellular uptake. The plant-based system offers a cost-effective, scalable, and flexible platform, making it especially suitable for producing vaccines relevant to Africa’s unique disease burdens.

What excites me most is the interdisciplinary nature of the work it combines plant molecular biology, virology, and vaccinology and its potential to make cutting-edge vaccine technology more accessible and sustainable globally.

Q | What do you find most exciting about your research project?

The most exciting part of my scientific journey has been making the bold switch from teaching to full-time research. After spending almost a decade teaching high school learners, returning to the laboratory felt both challenging and invigorating. I had to relearn hands-on techniques, adapt to the fast-paced environment of experimental science, and immerse myself in new technologies and concepts.

What made it truly fascinating was the opportunity to finally apply, in practice, many of the concepts I had been teaching for years. Moving from explaining theories in a classroom to generating real experimental data brought a renewed sense of purpose and excitement. Joining the Biopharming Research Unit (BRU) at the University of Cape Town allowed me to work on innovative projects that have the potential to directly impact health in Africa.

That transition reignited my passion for discovery and proved that it’s never too late to follow a long-held dream, no matter how far you’ve ventured down another path.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

If I could be a laboratory instrument, I would be a pipette. Though seemingly simple, the pipette is truly an all-rounder and indispensable in almost every molecular and cell biology lab. From transferring precise volumes of reagents and samples to enabling complex assays, cloning, PCR, and protein work, the pipette quietly makes countless experiments possible.

I admire the pipette because it combines precision, versatility, and reliability qualities that I strive to embody in my work. It’s an instrument that everyone loves and depends on, quietly supporting every scientist to achieve their goals. Without it, experiments would be slower, less accurate, and far more frustrating. Being a pipette would mean being at the heart of discovery, always contributing to the process of turning ideas into results.

In many ways, the pipette mirrors the role I aspire to as a researcher: versatile, dependable, and quietly essential by helping others to succeed while enabling progress in science. It’s not flashy, but life in the lab would be far less exciting without it.

Are you a researcher who would like to be featured in the “Postdoc Portraits” series? Send in your application here.