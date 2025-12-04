Interview

Postdoc Portrait: Munyaradzi Tinarwo

Transforming plants into biofactories, this postdoc advances biopharming strategies for next-generation vaccine development.

Written byThe Scientist
| 3 min read
Save for Later
A picture of Munyaradzi Tinarwo, a postdoc at the University of Cape Town.

This postdoc applies plant-based expression systems to develop innovative vaccines.

Image credit:©iStock.com, Oleh Malshakov
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
3:00
Share

Q | Write a brief introduction to yourself including the lab you work in and your research background.

I am Munyaradzi Tinarwo, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Biopharming Research Unit (BRU) at the University of Cape Town, South Africa. Our lab focuses on developing vaccines and reagents using plant expression systems. My research background includes developing mRNA and protein-based vaccines, creating diagnostic assays, and applying biopharming approaches to produce high-value biopharmaceuticals.

Q | How did you first get interested in science and/or your field of research?

Growing up in a rural area in Zimbabwe, I was inspired in second grade by a neighbor who became a pharmacist an extraordinary achievement in a community where pursuing a career in science was often viewed as a path for “nerds” and nearly impossible due to the scarcity of schools offering science subjects up to A’ levels. I challenged myself and thought, ‘I can do it too.’

My ambitions shifted during my A’ levels when I discovered biotechnology and genetic engineering. Learning that scientists could manipulate DNA to solve real-world problems ignited a deep passion, leading me to study biotechnology at undergraduate level.

Continue reading below...

Like this story? Sign up for FREE Cell Biology updates:

Latest science news storiesTopic-tailored resources and eventsCustomized newsletter content
Subscribe

After graduating, I became a high school teacher, a role I enjoyed but one that left me feeling incomplete because I still longed to be a researcher. After almost a decade in teaching, I learned about the Biopharming Research Unit (BRU) at the University of Cape Town. I was drawn to their work on producing vaccines and reagents in plants, an approach ideally suited to Africa. I applied to join them, resigned from teaching to pursue a master’s in science, and eventually upgraded to a PhD, reigniting my passion for research and innovation.

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

One of my favorite research projects is developing mRNA vaccines in plants using tobacco mosaic virus coat protein (TMV-CP) to encapsidate mRNA. This approach aims to protect the mRNA from degradation and enhance its delivery to target cells. mRNA vaccines have shown tremendous promise for rapid, adaptable, and effective disease prevention, but their stability remains a key challenge, particularly in resource-limited settings where cold-chain infrastructure is limited.

Continue reading below...
Capturing 3D Cell Biology in Its Natural Environment
Webinar
Capturing 3D Cell Biology in Its Natural Environment
In this webinar, Lindy O’Clair will share how live cell imaging and analysis in physiologically relevant systems advance discovery.
Read More

In this project, we harness plants as biofactories to produce TMV-CP, which self-assembles around the mRNA to form stable, virus-like particles. This encapsidation shields the mRNA during storage and transport, while facilitating efficient cellular uptake. The plant-based system offers a cost-effective, scalable, and flexible platform, making it especially suitable for producing vaccines relevant to Africa’s unique disease burdens.

What excites me most is the interdisciplinary nature of the work it combines plant molecular biology, virology, and vaccinology and its potential to make cutting-edge vaccine technology more accessible and sustainable globally.

Q | What do you find most exciting about your research project?

The most exciting part of my scientific journey has been making the bold switch from teaching to full-time research. After spending almost a decade teaching high school learners, returning to the laboratory felt both challenging and invigorating. I had to relearn hands-on techniques, adapt to the fast-paced environment of experimental science, and immerse myself in new technologies and concepts.

What made it truly fascinating was the opportunity to finally apply, in practice, many of the concepts I had been teaching for years. Moving from explaining theories in a classroom to generating real experimental data brought a renewed sense of purpose and excitement. Joining the Biopharming Research Unit (BRU) at the University of Cape Town allowed me to work on innovative projects that have the potential to directly impact health in Africa.

That transition reignited my passion for discovery and proved that it’s never too late to follow a long-held dream, no matter how far you’ve ventured down another path.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

If I could be a laboratory instrument, I would be a pipette. Though seemingly simple, the pipette is truly an all-rounder and indispensable in almost every molecular and cell biology lab. From transferring precise volumes of reagents and samples to enabling complex assays, cloning, PCR, and protein work, the pipette quietly makes countless experiments possible.

I admire the pipette because it combines precision, versatility, and reliability qualities that I strive to embody in my work. It’s an instrument that everyone loves and depends on, quietly supporting every scientist to achieve their goals. Without it, experiments would be slower, less accurate, and far more frustrating. Being a pipette would mean being at the heart of discovery, always contributing to the process of turning ideas into results.

Continue reading below...
Building Advanced Cell Models Using New Approach Methodologies
Webinar
Building Advanced Cell Models Using New Approach Methodologies
In this webinar, Scott Kelsey, Kevin Grady, and Christopher Hughes will highlight how angiogenesis and vascularized in vitro models accelerate drug development.
Read More

In many ways, the pipette mirrors the role I aspire to as a researcher: versatile, dependable, and quietly essential by helping others to succeed while enabling progress in science. It’s not flashy, but life in the lab would be far less exciting without it.

Are you a researcher who would like to be featured in the “Postdoc Portraits” series? Send in your application here.

Related Topics

Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
December digest cover image of a wooden sculpture comprised of multiple wooden neurons that form a seahorse.
December 2025, Issue 1

Wooden Neurons: An Artistic Vision of the Brain

A neurobiologist, who loves the morphology of cells, turns these shapes into works of art made from wood.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Abstract wireframe sphere with colorful dots and connecting lines representing the complex cellular and molecular interactions within the tumor microenvironment.

Exploring the Inflammatory Tumor Microenvironment 

Cellecta logo
An image of a DNA sequencing spectrum with a radial blur filter applied.

A Comprehensive Guide to Next-Generation Sequencing

Integra Logo
Golden geometric pattern on a blue background, symbolizing the precision, consistency, and technique essential to effective pipetting.

Best Practices for Precise Pipetting

Integra Logo
Olga Anczukow and Ryan Englander discuss how transcriptome splicing affects immune system function in lung cancer.

Long-Read RNA Sequencing Reveals a Regulatory Role for Splicing in Immunotherapy Responses

Pacific Biosciences logo

Products

Product News

brandtech logo

BRANDTECH® Scientific Announces Strategic Partnership with Copia Scientific to Strengthen Sales and Service of the BRAND® Liquid Handling Station (LHS) 

Top Innovations 2026 Contest Image

Enter Our 2026 Top Innovations Contest

Biotium Logo

Biotium Expands Tyramide Signal Amplification Portfolio with Brighter and More Stable Dyes for Enhanced Spatial Imaging

Labvantage Logo

LabVantage Solutions Awarded $22.3 Million U.S Customs and Border Protection Contract to Deliver Next-Generation Forensic LIMS