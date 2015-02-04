FLICKR, ANIL JADHAV

American cockroaches (Periplaneta americana) behave according the social expectations of a group, even though they may vary in individual levels of boldness, according to a study published today (February 4) in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

Personality—defined as a persistent behavior such as sociability, aggression, or daring—had previously been shown in a variety of invertebrates such as spiders and octopi, but had not yet been demonstrated in cockroaches. Since the insects are social but not constrained to a leader-driven hierarchy, Isaac Planas-Sitjà and his colleagues at the Université libre de Bruxelles in Belgium decided to use P. americana to study the differences between individual and group personality.