Sapient, a biomarker discovery organization providing bespoke services for multi-omics data generation and analysis, has announced the roll-out of its high throughput discovery proteomics services, enabling measure of thousands of proteins in blood and tissue across diverse biological pathways. This offering further extends Sapient’s capabilities for dynamic biomarker discovery, utilizing its state-of-the-art mass spectrometry-based platform which also powers its discovery metabolomics and lipidomics approaches.

“We are particularly excited to extend Sapient’s offerings to include discovery proteomics,” said Jeramie Watrous, PhD, Co-Founder and Head of Analytical R&D at Sapient. “Measuring the proteome, particularly in blood, is a balance of protein depth and throughput. There are a number of approaches currently on the market for large-scale proteomics, and each of these has their own limitations, whether it be in the number of proteins that are assayed, the capture of proteoforms, the robustness of protein annotation, or in extension across varied species. We wanted to ensure our discovery proteomics offering could meet the varied demands of our biopharma and academic customers and provide a clear solution to each of these critical challenges, in line with the development phase or specific study objectives. In multiple matrices, including preclinical and clinical samples, we can generate data on thousands of proteins across thousands of samples, and integrate that data with other omics information to amplify biomarker discovery potential.”

Mass spectrometry achieves high analytical specificity by directly measuring peptides to annotate proteins and post-translational modifications (PTMs). Peptide-level information enables precise protein identification, and capture of PTMs allows for more in-depth analysis of protein function and regulation. The value of Sapient’s discovery proteomics method also lies in its scalability, as it can be optimized for protein coverage and throughput to best suit a client’s bioanalytical needs. Options include:

Sapient /HT/ Discovery: an efficient approach for large-scale studies and clinical trials needing to analyze thousands of samples per week.

Sapient /Core/ Discovery: the core method that enables measure of >2,000 proteins per plasma sample, with scalable throughput for tens to thousands of samples.

Sapient /Deep/ Discovery: for studies seeking the deepest proteome coverage, Sapient's method can be optimized to maximize protein coverage within a given biosample.

Importantly, all three mass spectrometry-based approaches feed into Sapient’s biocomputational pipeline for statistical analysis, including multi-omics data integration together with genomics, metabolomics, and lipidomics data as well as preclinical and clinical outcomes measures.

“Discovery proteomics is a natural extension of our established metabolomics and lipidomics offerings, as protein biomarkers, like metabolites and lipids, are dynamic read-outs of biological changes driven by genetic and non-genetic factors,” said Mo Jain, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Sapient. “We believe the next insights for advancing precision drug development lie beyond the genome, and collectively these multi-omics based measures allow us to fully interrogate the dynamic biomarkers of human health, disease, and drug response for our clients.”

“I see tremendous benefit for our biopharma customers who are looking to embrace data-driven, multi-omics approaches to advance their drug development, testing, and deployment programs,” Dr. Jain added.