Sapient, a leading biomarker discovery organization providing at scale services for multi-omics data generation and analysis, has announced a collaboration with Rancho Biosciences, a best-in-class provider of life science data curation services, to accelerate the next generation of the Sapient Human Biology Database. This in-house database is already comprised of metabolomic, lipidomic, proteomic, and genomic measures collected in more than 100,000 human biosamples, alongside more than 130 million paired phenotypic data points, which Sapient utilizes in its clients’ projects to validate and mine for biomarkers, identify drug targets, and derive biological insights to inform drug development decisions. Building upon this foundation, Rancho will support an infrastructure expansion to both accelerate the ingestion of additional multi-omics and real-world data and to homogenize new and existing datasets, further increasing the breadth and depth of multidimensional insights that can be delivered.

“We believe strongly that integrated multi-omics data will play a critical role in the future of drug development, revealing how varied molecular interactions influence disease to enable better subtyping and drug targeting,” said Tao Long, Co-Founder and Head of Data Science at Sapient. “We’re investing in this future by working with Rancho on the next generation of our database. We’re creating a pathway to efficiently add more types of omics data, including more proteomics and genomics measures, alongside patient data that is standardized and curated for discovery. Ultimately this will increase the speed, versatility, and depth of our analyses – and the power of the data insights we can deliver to clients.”

Rancho will deploy subject matter experts (SMEs) versed in the curation of diverse internal and public life science datasets, including from clinical trials, patient health records, and genomics, to support the project. “We are excited to partner with Sapient and build upon the high-quality data assets they have assembled,” said Julie Bryant, Founder and CEO of Rancho BioSciences. “Rancho's subject matter expertise and strategic use of AI will accelerate growth of the Human Biology Database, increasing the velocity and impact of Sapient’s data analyses. Rancho continues to set the standard for multi-omics data integration that delivers tangible value to drug development through tech enablement and high quality data.”

“We selected Rancho as our partner of choice not only because we found them to be best-in-class in terms of their data engineering capabilities, but also for their deep expertise in clinical data ontology,” said Jamie Cho, Head of Software Engineering at Sapient. “Their understanding of real-world data architectures, combined with our expertise handling different types of omics data, is a perfect pairing to enable the next evolution of our database and support the future of insight delivery for our customers.”



