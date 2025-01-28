the-scientist Logo
Schrödinger Selects Sapio Sciences to Enhance In Silico Drug Discovery From Plasmid to Structure

Configurable informatics platform improves lab efficiency, data tracking, and resource management from plasmid to structure

Sapio Sciences
| 1 min read
Sapio Sciences, the science-aware™ lab informatics platform, today announced that Schrödinger, a global leader in computational chemistry, has adopted the Sapio Platform to improve data management, enhance lab efficiency, and accelerate the discovery of novel molecules. By deploying Sapio’s unified informatics platform, including Sapio LIMS and Sapio ELN, Schrödinger is transforming its recently acquired wet lab operations, integrating data, and streamlining workflows.

Schrödinger established its internal wet lab after acquiring a contract research organization (CRO) in 2021. However, the lab’s reliance on manual, paper-based processes posed significant challenges in scalability, traceability, and operational efficiency. Transitioning to Sapio’s no-code informatics platform has provided a scalable, flexible solution that simplifies operations and accelerates scientific progress.

Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Senior Director of Drug Discovery at Schrödinger, commented: “Sapio’s solution has allowed us to digitize critical lab functions, improve efficiency, and ensure seamless sample traceability across our research and discovery processes. By unifying data and automating workflows, we’re able to focus on advancing our research with greater speed and confidence.”

Since adopting the Sapio Platform, Schrödinger has realized several key benefits, including:

  • Improved visibility across the discovery process: Researchers now have a clear, real-time view of every stage, optimizing resource use and improving overall efficiency.
  • Comprehensive data traceability: Detailed documentation of lab activities simplifies audits, accelerates regulatory filings, and ensures full compliance.
  • Optimized resource allocation: Access to historical data enables better planning, budgeting, and distribution of resources across multiple projects.
  • Long-term knowledge retention: A centralized knowledge base allows scientists to easily retrieve critical data, supporting ongoing and future research initiatives.

Mike McCartney, Chief Commercial Officer at Sapio Sciences, commented: “Schrödinger’s adoption of the Sapio Platform highlights the increasing demand for configurable informatics solutions that unify complex lab environments. By eliminating data silos and improving lab efficiency, we’re enabling Schrödinger to accelerate drug discovery and drive innovation.

Sapio Sciences

