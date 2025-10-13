The Nutshell

Sound Is Better Than Touch in Helping People Keep Rhythm

Rhythm produced more on-beat, steady brainwaves and finger taps when delivered as sound than as touch.

Written byAndrea Lius, PhD
| 2 min read
Fingers on a person’s right hand tap on a drum, symbolizing how people’s brains synchronize their movements to musical rhythm.

Rhythmic stimuli presented to the ears, instead of the fingertips, help the brain synchronize to a musical beat. 

Image credit:©iStock, Rangeecha
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

Humans have an inherent ability to coordinate their movement to music—it's no surprise that song and dance are so deeply embedded across cultures. But how does the type of stimulus, for example, whether it’s sound or touch, affect people’s ability to stay in rhythm?

Recently, neuroscientists discovered that sound is better than touch when it comes to helping people keep the beat.1 Their findings, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, revealed that the different senses may not play equal roles in people’s ability synchronize to rhythms.

Beat or rhythm refers to repeated, periodic pulses in music. Although this recurring pattern may not always be obvious, human brains have an extraordinary ability to pick it up. A recent study using electroencephalography (EEG), an approach in which scientists record brainwaves by placing electrodes on the scalp, showed that people could even fill in missing beats when the music stopped.2

When people listen to music, their brainwaves synchronize to the beat, which is how they perceive rhythm. The root of many people’s inclination to bop their heads or tap their fingers and toes to this perceived rhythm lies in the crosstalk between the auditory and motor processing pathways in the brain.

Continue reading below...
Colorful fruits and vegetables photographed from above.
Infographic
Exploring the Link Between Fasting and Cardiovascular Health
Fasting activates cellular and molecular mechanisms that support cardiovascular wellness.
Read More

Cédric Lenoir, a neuroscientist at the Catholic University of Louvain, wondered if the sense of hearing is unique in its ability to mediate reception and response to rhythm.

In the present study, Lenoir and his colleagues recruited 45 healthy adults; 37 self-identified as non-musicians and eight were amateur musicians. The researchers presented them with minute-long rhythmic sequences either to their ears via headphones (acoustic) or to their fingertips using a piezo-electric probe (tactile). All participants received both types of stimulation.

For each kind of stimulus, the researchers recorded the study participants’ brainwaves using EEG 12 times and their finger tapping behavior using a custom-built piece of equipment, called a tapping box, which generated a signal for each tap, five times.

The EEG results revealed that the brain responded to acoustic rhythm with low-frequency brainwaves with periodic patterns that matched the beat. On the other hand, tactile rhythm produced brainwaves across a wider range of frequencies with a less distinct beat representation. Similarly, the tapping box data indicated that participants tapped more steadily to acoustic than tactile stimuli, indicating the importance of hearing in mediating people’s responses to rhythm.

“Future research will help clarify whether long-term music practice can strengthen the brain’s ability to process rhythm through other senses, or whether sensory loss, such as hearing impairment, might allow the sense of touch to take over part of this function,” said Lenoir in a statement.

  1. Lenoir C, et al. Behavior-relevant periodized neural representation of acoustic but not tactile rhythm in humans. J Neurosci. 2025.
  2. Mathias B, et al. Rhythm complexity modulates behavioral and neural dynamics during auditory-motor synchronization. J Cogn Neurosci. 2020;32(10):1864-1880.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Image of Andrea Lius.

    Andrea Lius, PhD

    Andrea Lius is an intern at The Scientist. She earned her PhD in pharmacology from the University of Washington. Besides science, she also enjoys writing short-form creative nonfiction.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Cover with an illustration of zombified looking cells
October 2025, Issue 1

What Are Senescent Cells?

These “zombie” cells are damaged yet refuse to die. Instead, they linger in the body, infect healthy cells, and can contribute to age-related decline.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Large-Scale T Cell Editing Using Nonviral Genome Editing Tools

Large-Scale T Cell Editing Using Nonviral Genome Editing Tools

Lonza
A floating 3D rendered mycoplasma bacterium

Harnessing PCR Testing for Safe and Effective Cell Therapies

sartorius logo
Modeling Immunovirology Mechanisms in Living Systems

Modeling Immunovirology Mechanisms in Living Systems

Bio X Cell logo
Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

sartorius logo

Products

Product News

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Extends Partnership with Gencurix Through Strategic Agreement for Droplet Digital PCR IVD Oncology Kits in Europe

Tagomics Lgoo

Tagomics Publishes a new Approach to Genome-Wide Epigenomic Profiling

Agilent Logo

SPT Labtech and Agilent Introduce Automated Target Enrichment Protocols for Genomic Workflows

DeNovix

CellDrop Automated Cell Counter: Count Cells Without Slides

DeNovix Logo