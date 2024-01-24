NIST hired a contractor to recruit two groups of people to provide the stool samples. For their current reference material: vegetarians and omnivores (1). Each participant provided stool samples over the course of multiple days; the samples were frozen and stored. They also kept track of their food intake so that researchers knew what types of molecules to expect in the stool (2). The frozen stool samples were thawed, and each group ’ s samples blended together with some water to dilute the mixture (3). Researchers poured the mixture into one milliliter tubes. The blending process produces homogeneous contents, so each tube containeds the same mixture of molecules and other bacterial products. The tubes were frozen and packaged in boxes that each contained a few tubes from each group (4).

