The Community-Wide Effort to Standardize QA/QC for Metabolomics and Lipidomics
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Apr 27, 2021
| 1 min read
Perspectives on the basics and future of QA/QC
Want to Boost Reproducibility? Get Another Lab Involved
Jim Daley
| Feb 22, 2018
| 4 min read
Including as few as two labs in a study improved the odds of getting the true effect size by as much as 23 percentage points, according to a replication model.
Genome Sequencing Standards
Kerry Grens
| May 18, 2015
| 1 min read
The US National Institute of Standards and Technology develops a reference sample to check the validity of genetic sequences.
Opinion: Standards Needed
Gary Magnant
| Sep 18, 2013
| 2 min read
The success of genome sequencing hinges on technology standardization and coordinated efforts among scientists, bioinformaticians, and physicians.
Stricter Stem Cell Guidelines Sought
Chris Palmer
| Jul 24, 2013
| 2 min read
A new working group is seeking to define rigorous standards for the study of mesenchymal stem cells.
Redefining the Kilogram
Bob Grant
| Jul 5, 2012
| 2 min read
Scientists have crafted two new definitions for the common unit of mass. The fight to pick the best one is getting nasty.
