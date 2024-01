The International Committee on Systematics of Prokaryotes recently pulled the rank of phylum into its code of official nomenclature. Experts say the move will help standardize science in the long run but potentially disrupt research now.

Newly Renamed Prokaryote Phyla Cause Uproar

