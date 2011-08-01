ADVERTISEMENT
3-D DNA
Building Nanoscale Structures with DNA
Arun Richard Chandrasekaran
| Jul 16, 2017
| 10+ min read
The versatility of geometric shapes made from the nucleic acid are proving useful in a wide variety of fields from molecular computation to biology to medicine.
3-D Seer
Karen Hopkin
| Aug 1, 2011
| 9 min read
Dissatisfied with the uncertainty of crystallography, Ned Seeman invented a new way of assembling the molecules that encompass the logic of life.
