  3. 3-D DNA

3-D DNA

Building Nanoscale Structures with DNA
Arun Richard Chandrasekaran | Jul 16, 2017 | 10+ min read
The versatility of geometric shapes made from the nucleic acid are proving useful in a wide variety of fields from molecular computation to biology to medicine.
3-D Seer
Karen Hopkin | Aug 1, 2011 | 9 min read
Dissatisfied with the uncertainty of crystallography, Ned Seeman invented a new way of assembling the molecules that encompass the logic of life.
