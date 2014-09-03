abstract thinking

ADVERTISEMENT
Study: Ducklings Can Think Abstractly
Alison F. Takemura | Jul 17, 2016 | 1 min read
When imprinted on toy blocks, the young birds gravitate toward new toys that are the same shape or color as the originals, according to a study.
Neanderthals As Abstract Thinkers?
Kerry Grens | Sep 3, 2014 | 1 min read
Cave markings thought to have been carved by Neanderthals suggests they were expressing abstract thought.
