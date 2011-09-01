ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
acupuncture
acupuncture
We're All Connected
Mary Beth Aberlin
| May 1, 2013
| 3 min read
A look at some of biology’s communication networks
Contributors
Kate Yandell
| May 1, 2013
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the May 2013 issue of
The Scientist
.
The Science of Stretch
Helene M. Langevin
| May 1, 2013
| 10 min read
The study of connective tissue is shedding light on pain and providing new explanations for alternative medicine.
Pointed Science
Helene M. Langevin
| Apr 30, 2013
| 1 min read
University of Vermont neurologist Helene Langevin explains some emerging research attempting to explain the benefits of acupuncture.
The Science of Acupuncture
Helene M. Langevin
| Apr 30, 2013
| 1 min read
Research is uncovering connective tissue's role in the benefits of the ancient practice.
Alternative Medicines
The Scientist
Staff
| Jul 1, 2012
| 10+ min read
As nonconventional medical treatments become increasingly mainstream, we take a look at the science behind some of the most popular.
Puncturing the Myth
Geoffrey Burnstock
| Sep 1, 2011
| 5 min read
Purinergic signaling, not mystical energy, may explain how acupuncture works.
Hold That Thought
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Sep 1, 2011
| 3 min read
In the memory circuits of the aging brain and the signaling pathways of pain, science is trading mystery for mastery.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT