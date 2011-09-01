ADVERTISEMENT
We're All Connected
Mary Beth Aberlin | May 1, 2013 | 3 min read
A look at some of biology’s communication networks
Contributors
Kate Yandell | May 1, 2013 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the May 2013 issue of The Scientist.
The Science of Stretch
Helene M. Langevin | May 1, 2013 | 10 min read
The study of connective tissue is shedding light on pain and providing new explanations for alternative medicine.
Pointed Science
Helene M. Langevin | Apr 30, 2013 | 1 min read
University of Vermont neurologist Helene Langevin explains some emerging research attempting to explain the benefits of acupuncture.
The Science of Acupuncture
Helene M. Langevin | Apr 30, 2013 | 1 min read
Research is uncovering connective tissue's role in the benefits of the ancient practice.
Alternative Medicines
The Scientist Staff | Jul 1, 2012 | 10+ min read
As nonconventional medical treatments become increasingly mainstream, we take a look at the science behind some of the most popular.
Puncturing the Myth
Geoffrey Burnstock | Sep 1, 2011 | 5 min read
Purinergic signaling, not mystical energy, may explain how acupuncture works.
Hold That Thought
Mary Beth Aberlin | Sep 1, 2011 | 3 min read
In the memory circuits of the aging brain and the signaling pathways of pain, science is trading mystery for mastery.
