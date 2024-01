For many, it’s not a question of when senior academics should leave their posts, it’s about how to distribute scarce resources such as grants and faculty positions more fairly.

Is Mandatory Retirement the Answer to an Aging Workforce?

Is Mandatory Retirement the Answer to an Aging Workforce?

Is Mandatory Retirement the Answer to an Aging Workforce?

For many, it’s not a question of when senior academics should leave their posts, it’s about how to distribute scarce resources such as grants and faculty positions more fairly.

For many, it’s not a question of when senior academics should leave their posts, it’s about how to distribute scarce resources such as grants and faculty positions more fairly.