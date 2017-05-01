ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Learn how AI Advances Science
Breaking Through Big Data Bottlenecks
Discover how machine learning helps scientists accelerate their research.  
Breaking Through Big Data Bottlenecks
Breaking Through Big Data Bottlenecks

Discover how machine learning helps scientists accelerate their research.  

Discover how machine learning helps scientists accelerate their research.  

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. algorithms

algorithms

An iPhone screen with the app icons for Twitter and Mastodon side by side. Other apps are arranged in rows around them.
What’s the Future of Science Twitter?
Katherine Irving | Nov 11, 2022 | 2 min read
In the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover, many researchers are exploring their options with the open-source platform Mastodon.
woman entering MRI machine on platform
Researchers Report Decoding Thoughts from fMRI Data
Grace van Deelen | Oct 20, 2022 | 5 min read
A method appears to be the first to noninvasively reconstruct language from brain activity.
colored microscope photo of xenobot
“Xenobot” Living Robots Can Reproduce
Chloe Tenn | Dec 2, 2021 | 2 min read
Biological robots made from frog cells can replicate by smooshing loose cells into new robots—a reproduction method not seen in any other organism.
traced mouse neurons
Image of the Day: Brain Map
Nicoletta Lanese | Sep 6, 2019 | 1 min read
Scientists traced 1,000 neurons through the mouse brain, uncovering new details about how the organ is wired.
structures in a human cell
Deep Learning Algorithms Identify Structures in Living Cells
Diana Kwon | May 1, 2019 | 4 min read
Researchers are using artificial intelligence to pick out the features of brightfield microscopy images.
brain decoder electrode array epilepsy locked-in syndrome
Computer Program Converts Brain Signals to a Synthetic Voice
David Adam | Apr 24, 2019 | 2 min read
A proof-of-principle study raises hopes that technology can give a voice to paralyzed people unable to speak.
notebook
An Algorithm to Predict the Age of Your Lab Mice
Anthony King | Feb 1, 2019 | 5 min read
Researchers develop an app that can estimate the biological age of a rodent from its mug shot—and could give a boost to the science of human aging in the process.
Image of the Day: On the Wing
Sukanya Charuchandra | Sep 21, 2018 | 1 min read
 A model helps recapitulate the geometric patterning of insect wings.
Image of the Day: Spinning Webs
Sukanya Charuchandra | Sep 19, 2018 | 1 min read
Scientists photograph a spider web in micron-scale glory.
Researchers React to Microsoft’s Acquisition of GitHub
Anna Azvolinsky | Jun 7, 2018 | 4 min read
Computational biologists are optimistic that the purchase of the world’s largest hub for open-source computer code will not affect the way they use GitHub for science.
Artificial Intelligence Mimics Navigation Cells in the Brain
Diana Kwon | May 10, 2018 | 2 min read
An algorithm trained to move through a virtual environment spontaneously generated patterns of activity found in so-called grid neurons.
Image of the Day: Spammed by Hydra
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | May 1, 2018 | 1 min read
A junk mail filter can learn to pick out six behaviors of hydras by analyzing hours of video footage.
Scientists Continue to Use Outdated Methods
Catherine Offord | Jan 8, 2018 | 7 min read
The use of underperforming computational tools is a major offender in science’s reproducibility crisis—and there’s growing momentum to avoid it.
Computers That Can Smell
Kerry Grens | May 1, 2017 | 3 min read
Teams of modelers compete to develop algorithms for estimating how people will perceive a particular odor from its molecular characteristics.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT