Breaking Through Big Data Bottlenecks
Discover how machine learning helps scientists accelerate their research.
algorithms
What’s the Future of Science Twitter?
Katherine Irving
| Nov 11, 2022
| 2 min read
In the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover, many researchers are exploring their options with the open-source platform Mastodon.
Researchers Report Decoding Thoughts from fMRI Data
Grace van Deelen
| Oct 20, 2022
| 5 min read
A method appears to be the first to
noninvasively reconstruct language from brain activity.
“Xenobot” Living Robots Can Reproduce
Chloe Tenn
| Dec 2, 2021
| 2 min read
Biological robots made from frog cells can replicate by smooshing loose cells into new robots—a reproduction method not seen in any other organism.
Image of the Day: Brain Map
Nicoletta Lanese
| Sep 6, 2019
| 1 min read
Scientists traced 1,000 neurons through the mouse brain, uncovering new details about how the organ is wired.
Deep Learning Algorithms Identify Structures in Living Cells
Diana Kwon
| May 1, 2019
| 4 min read
Researchers are using artificial intelligence to pick out the features of brightfield microscopy images.
Computer Program Converts Brain Signals to a Synthetic Voice
David Adam
| Apr 24, 2019
| 2 min read
A proof-of-principle study raises hopes that technology can give a voice to paralyzed people unable to speak.
An Algorithm to Predict the Age of Your Lab Mice
Anthony King
| Feb 1, 2019
| 5 min read
Researchers develop an app that can estimate the biological age of a rodent from its mug shot—and could give a boost to the science of human aging in the process.
Image of the Day: On the Wing
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Sep 21, 2018
| 1 min read
A model helps recapitulate the geometric patterning of insect wings.
Image of the Day: Spinning Webs
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Sep 19, 2018
| 1 min read
Scientists photograph a spider web in micron-scale glory.
Researchers React to Microsoft’s Acquisition of GitHub
Anna Azvolinsky
| Jun 7, 2018
| 4 min read
Computational biologists are optimistic that the purchase of the world’s largest hub for open-source computer code will not affect the way they use GitHub for science.
Artificial Intelligence Mimics Navigation Cells in the Brain
Diana Kwon
| May 10, 2018
| 2 min read
An algorithm trained to move through a virtual environment spontaneously generated patterns of activity found in so-called grid neurons.
Image of the Day: Spammed by Hydra
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| May 1, 2018
| 1 min read
A junk mail filter can learn to pick out six behaviors of hydras by analyzing hours of video footage.
Scientists Continue to Use Outdated Methods
Catherine Offord
| Jan 8, 2018
| 7 min read
The use of underperforming computational tools is a major offender in science’s reproducibility crisis—and there’s growing momentum to avoid it.
Computers That Can Smell
Kerry Grens
| May 1, 2017
| 3 min read
Teams of modelers compete to develop algorithms for estimating how people will perceive a particular odor from its molecular characteristics.
