alternative reproductive tactics

Supergene Explains Ruff Mating
Jef Akst | Nov 18, 2015 | 2 min read
Two sequencing studies reveal the genetics underlying the sexual behavior of the European and Asian birds.
Sly Guys
The Scientist Staff | Jul 1, 2014 | 10+ min read
Across the animal kingdom, dominance isn’t the only way for a male to score. Colluding, sneaking around, or cross-dressing can work, too.
