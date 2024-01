It was the first time a bird has removed a tracking device, and the second time a bird species showed cooperative “rescue” behavior.

Altruism in Birds? Magpies Have Outwitted Scientists by Helping Each Other Remove Tracking Devices

Altruism in Birds? Magpies Have Outwitted Scientists by Helping Each Other Remove Tracking Devices

Altruism in Birds? Magpies Have Outwitted Scientists by Helping Each Other Remove Tracking Devices

It was the first time a bird has removed a tracking device, and the second time a bird species showed cooperative “rescue” behavior.

It was the first time a bird has removed a tracking device, and the second time a bird species showed cooperative “rescue” behavior.