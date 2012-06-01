ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. American Museum of Natural History

American Museum of Natural History

Exploring the Inner Universe
Ashley P. Taylor | Nov 6, 2015 | 3 min read
A new American Museum of Natural History exhibit introduces visitors to the microbes within their bodies. 
Extremophiles on Display
Ashley P. Taylor | Apr 2, 2015 | 2 min read
A new American Museum of Natural History exhibit highlights the incredible range of conditions under which life on Earth survives. 
Scientists Urge Museums to Cut Koch Ties
Bob Grant | Mar 24, 2015 | 2 min read
Dozens of researchers called on science and natural history museums to sever financial relationships with fossil fuel companies and philanthropists who fund climate change denying scientists and organizations.
A Can of Worms
Sabrina Richards | Jun 1, 2012 | 3 min read
Scientists at the American Museum of Natural History use DNA barcoding to show that even sardines infected with nematodes can still be kosher.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT