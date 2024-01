Researchers have long suspected that an ingredient in sunscreen called oxybenzone was harming corals, but no one knew how. A new study shows how corals turn oxybenzone into a sunlight-activated toxin.

Corals and Sea Anemones Turn Sunscreen into Toxins—Understanding How Could Help Save Coral Reefs

Corals and Sea Anemones Turn Sunscreen into Toxins—Understanding How Could Help Save Coral Reefs

Corals and Sea Anemones Turn Sunscreen into Toxins—Understanding How Could Help Save Coral Reefs

Researchers have long suspected that an ingredient in sunscreen called oxybenzone was harming corals, but no one knew how. A new study shows how corals turn oxybenzone into a sunlight-activated toxin.

Researchers have long suspected that an ingredient in sunscreen called oxybenzone was harming corals, but no one knew how. A new study shows how corals turn oxybenzone into a sunlight-activated toxin.