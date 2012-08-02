Subscribe
Human Brain Organoids Transplanted Into Rats Respond to Visual Stimuli
The organoids could one day be used to treat brain injuries in humans.
Human Brain Organoids Transplanted Into Rats Respond to Visual Stimuli
Human Brain Organoids Transplanted Into Rats Respond to Visual Stimuli
The organoids could one day be used to treat brain injuries in humans.
The organoids could one day be used to treat brain injuries in humans.
animal subjects
animal subjects
News feature
What Happens to Science When Model Organisms Become Endangered?
Dan Robitzski
| Oct 13, 2022
| 9 min read
The long-tailed macaque and pig-tailed macaque are now endangered in the wild according to the IUCN Red List, which says exports for monkey research are partially to blame.
Infographic: What Do Dogs Perceive?
Catherine Offord
| Jan 1, 2021
| 1 min read
Researchers use optical illusions to investigate canine perception.
Influenza Aboard Dust Particles Infects Guinea Pigs
Amanda Heidt
| Aug 19, 2020
| 3 min read
A new study demonstrates that some viruses can be transmitted on airborne particles other than those produced by talking, coughing, or sneezing.
Mouse Genetics Shape the Gut Microbiome More than Their Environment
Nicoletta Lanese
| Aug 6, 2019
| 3 min read
Neither the maternal microbiome nor housing conditions appear to permanently alter which microbes remain in the animals.
Swiss Researchers Struggle to Get Animal Experiments Approved
Diana Kwon
| Jan 8, 2019
| 6 min read
Scientists say that increasingly rigorous licensing procedures have complicated research efforts—and in some cases, stopped experiments completely.
USDA to Warn Some Facilities Ahead of Animal Welfare Inspections
Jim Daley
| May 18, 2018
| 2 min read
A pilot program announced last month will consider combining announced and surprise inspections.
FDA Study Halted After Jane Goodall Objects
Bob Grant
| Sep 26, 2017
| 2 min read
The primatologist had written to the agency that the trial, which involved observing the effects of nicotine addiction in squirrel monkeys, was “cruel and unnecessary.”
Opinion: Reuse and Reduce
Valerie Speirs
| Jan 16, 2017
| 2 min read
Sharing leftover samples from preclinical experiments is one way biomedical researchers can make the most of animal models.
The Trouble With Sex in Science
Kerry Grens
| Aug 9, 2016
| 1 min read
Researchers argue for the consideration of hormones and sex chromosomes in preclinical experiments.
Getting Animal Research Right
Andrew Jefcoat
| Mar 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Regulatory and compliance expectations for animal-based research are demanding, while public and political scrutiny of animal research is rising.
Reproducibility Initiative Shrinks
Kerry Grens
| Dec 3, 2015
| 1 min read
Budget issues are limiting the number of studies the Reproducibility Project: Cancer Biology will try to re-do.
OU Baboon Program to Close
Kerry Grens
| Sep 9, 2015
| 1 min read
A research primate–breeding facility at the University of Oklahoma will phase out operations over the next few years.
Captive Chimps Endangered, Too
Jef Akst
| Jun 15, 2015
| 1 min read
The US Fish and Wildlife Service moves captive chimpanzees under the umbrella of federal protection that covers their wild counterparts.
University Fined for Muskoxen Deaths
Kerry Grens
| Jun 11, 2014
| 2 min read
The US Department of Agriculture penalizes the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, over the deaths of 12 muskoxen.
NIH to Cut Back on Chimp Research
Chris Palmer
| Jun 26, 2013
| 3 min read
The NIH will significantly reduce the use of chimpanzees in biomedical research and retire the majority of its chimps to sanctuaries.
Italy Animal Lab Trashed
Jef Akst
| Apr 24, 2013
| 2 min read
Animal-rights activists devastate a psychiatric research lab at the University of Milan.
Great Ape Research Decision
Kate Yandell
| Mar 12, 2013
| 2 min read
The NIH will decide what to do with its research chimpanzees by the end of this month.
Measuring Rabbit Pain
Elise Andrew
| Sep 10, 2012
| 1 min read
Researchers develop a scale for rabbits, akin to the grimace scale used for laboratory mice, to help assess pain during routine lab procedures.
Dog Drug Research Threatened
Hayley Dunning
| Aug 2, 2012
| 1 min read
The temporary closure of an Italian research dog breeder amid allegations of maltreatment could spell the end for the facility.
