Image of the Day: Bacterial Flagella
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | May 8, 2018 | 1 min read
Real-time imaging reveals the formation of the bacterial flagella FlhA ring.
“Celldance” Selections
The Scientist Staff | Dec 14, 2015 | 1 min read
Highlights from the American Society for Cell Biology’s 2015 video grant competition
Anatomical Mashups
Sabrina Richards | Nov 15, 2012 | 4 min read
Artist Brian Andrews uses human and veterinary x-rays to create haunting animated hybrids.
