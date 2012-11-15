ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Bacterial Flagella
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| May 8, 2018
| 1 min read
Real-time imaging reveals the formation of the bacterial flagella FlhA ring.
“Celldance” Selections
The Scientist
Staff
| Dec 14, 2015
| 1 min read
Highlights from the American Society for Cell Biology’s 2015 video grant competition
Anatomical Mashups
Sabrina Richards
| Nov 15, 2012
| 4 min read
Artist Brian Andrews uses human and veterinary x-rays to create haunting animated hybrids.
