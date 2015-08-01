ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Keep a Cool Head 
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Jan 17, 2018 | 1 min read
Scientists take a close look at how cloven hoofed mammals use selective brain cooling to survive in the heat. 
Caught on Camera
Amanda B. Keener | Aug 1, 2015 | 1 min read
Selected Images of the Day from the-scientist.com
