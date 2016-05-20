ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. appropriations

appropriations

House Passes 2018 Spending Bills
Jef Akst | Sep 15, 2017 | 2 min read
The $1.23 trillion budget includes an increase in NIH funding, but the package is unlikely to make it unscathed through the Senate.
House Passes Watered-Down Zika Aid Bill
Bob Grant | May 20, 2016 | 1 min read
The legislation allocates only $622 million to the effort to help the country respond to the impending spread of the mosquito-borne disease.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT