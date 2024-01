The US FDA’s decision not to grant an emergency use authorization for the antidepressant as a COVID-19 treatment highlights a lack of consensus among researchers about how to interpret clinical data on the drug.

What’s the Evidence for Fluvoxamine in COVID-19?

What’s the Evidence for Fluvoxamine in COVID-19?

What’s the Evidence for Fluvoxamine in COVID-19?

The US FDA’s decision not to grant an emergency use authorization for the antidepressant as a COVID-19 treatment highlights a lack of consensus among researchers about how to interpret clinical data on the drug.

The US FDA’s decision not to grant an emergency use authorization for the antidepressant as a COVID-19 treatment highlights a lack of consensus among researchers about how to interpret clinical data on the drug.