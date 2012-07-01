ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
apps
Opinion: How to Use Mobile Apps for Immunohistochemistry
Alexander E. Kalyuzhny
| May 25, 2018
| 4 min read
This guide for apps comes from personal experience testing various programs aimed to improve productivity or to help with selecting reagents.
Smartphone Semen Assay
Kerry Grens
| Mar 23, 2017
| 1 min read
An app-based sperm analyzer screens for signs of male infertility.
iDarwin
Jef Akst
| Feb 1, 2016
| 3 min read
A synthetic interview with the father of evolutionary theory, now available as a smartphone app, teaches students and the public about the famed biologist.
Chat With Charlie
The Scientist
Staff
| Jan 31, 2016
| 1 min read
See a preview of the app that lets you ask questions of a virtual Charles Darwin.
A Face to Remember
Sarah Lewin
| Apr 17, 2014
| 5 min read
Researchers show that a tuning algorithm can make one’s profile photo more memorable.
Lab 2.0
Hayley Dunning
| Dec 1, 2012
| 8 min read
Apps and software for improving lab productivity
Move Over, Mother Nature
Amber Dance
| Jul 1, 2012
| 8 min read
Synthetic biologists harness software to design genes and networks.
