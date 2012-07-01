ADVERTISEMENT
Opinion: How to Use Mobile Apps for Immunohistochemistry
Alexander E. Kalyuzhny | May 25, 2018 | 4 min read
This guide for apps comes from personal experience testing various programs aimed to improve productivity or to help with selecting reagents.
Smartphone Semen Assay
Kerry Grens | Mar 23, 2017 | 1 min read
An app-based sperm analyzer screens for signs of male infertility.
iDarwin
Jef Akst | Feb 1, 2016 | 3 min read
A synthetic interview with the father of evolutionary theory, now available as a smartphone app, teaches students and the public about the famed biologist.
Chat With Charlie
The Scientist Staff | Jan 31, 2016 | 1 min read
See a preview of the app that lets you ask questions of a virtual Charles Darwin.
A Face to Remember
Sarah Lewin | Apr 17, 2014 | 5 min read
Researchers show that a tuning algorithm can make one’s profile photo more memorable.
Lab 2.0
Hayley Dunning | Dec 1, 2012 | 8 min read
Apps and software for improving lab productivity
Move Over, Mother Nature
Amber Dance | Jul 1, 2012 | 8 min read
Synthetic biologists harness software to design genes and networks.
