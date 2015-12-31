ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
artificial heart
artificial heart
Artificial Organs: Innovating to Replace Donors and Dialysis
Deanna MacNeil, PhD
| Jan 20, 2023
| 6 min read
Scientists employ cutting edge tools and techniques to create artificial organs for research and disease therapeutics.
Sandeep Jauhar’s New Book,
Heart
, is a Personal History
Sandeep Jauhar
| Sep 1, 2018
| 3 min read
In this adapted excerpt from the book, the author relays the past, present, and future of artificial hearts.
Image of the Day: Electronic Beats
The Scientist
Staff
| Feb 26, 2017
| 1 min read
Scientists create an artificial heart fiber that can mimic the movement in a living heart.
Hearts in Hand
The Scientist
Staff
| Dec 31, 2015
| 1 min read
Texas Heart Institute heart surgeon Bud Frazier is a pioneer of heart transplant technologies.
