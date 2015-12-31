ADVERTISEMENT
Artificial Organs: Innovating to Replace Donors and Dialysis
Deanna MacNeil, PhD | Jan 20, 2023 | 6 min read
Scientists employ cutting edge tools and techniques to create artificial organs for research and disease therapeutics.
Sandeep Jauhar’s New Book, Heart, is a Personal History
Sandeep Jauhar | Sep 1, 2018 | 3 min read
In this adapted excerpt from the book, the author relays the past, present, and future of artificial hearts.
Image of the Day: Electronic Beats
The Scientist Staff | Feb 26, 2017 | 1 min read
Scientists create an artificial heart fiber that can mimic the movement in a living heart.
Hearts in Hand
The Scientist Staff | Dec 31, 2015 | 1 min read
Texas Heart Institute heart surgeon Bud Frazier is a pioneer of heart transplant technologies.
