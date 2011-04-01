ADVERTISEMENT
Study: Aspirin Reduces Cancer Risk
Bob Grant | Apr 20, 2015 | 2 min read
The largest and longest study of long-term, regular aspirin use finds that the drug may lead to a modestly reduced risk for some types of gastrointestinal cancers.
Opinion: Upgrading Cancer Prevention
David Lane | Mar 31, 2015 | 3 min read
Preemptive detection and intervention will be key to easing the growing burden of cancer, particularly in developing countries.
New Target for Aspirin
Sabrina Richards | Apr 20, 2012 | 3 min read
New work on salicylate, a natural component of aspirin, suggests that activation of the energy-sensing AMP kinase may underlie some of aspirin’s health benefits.
Where Cancer and Inflammation Intersect
Giorgio Trinchieri | Apr 1, 2011 | 1 min read
Recent clinical trials have reignited the interest in simple anti-inflammatory drugs like aspirin for controlling the inflammation associated with cancer. 
An Aspirin for your Cancer?
Giorgio Trinchieri | Apr 1, 2011 | 10+ min read
Can tumors—which can originate from, and often resemble, chronically inflamed tissue—be curtailed using familiar anti-inflammatory agents, without their side effects?
