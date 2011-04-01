ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
aspirin
aspirin
Study: Aspirin Reduces Cancer Risk
Bob Grant
| Apr 20, 2015
| 2 min read
The largest and longest study of long-term, regular aspirin use finds that the drug may lead to a modestly reduced risk for some types of gastrointestinal cancers.
Opinion: Upgrading Cancer Prevention
David Lane
| Mar 31, 2015
| 3 min read
Preemptive detection and intervention will be key to easing the growing burden of cancer, particularly in developing countries.
New Target for Aspirin
Sabrina Richards
| Apr 20, 2012
| 3 min read
New work on salicylate, a natural component of aspirin, suggests that activation of the energy-sensing AMP kinase may underlie some of aspirin’s health benefits.
Where Cancer and Inflammation Intersect
Giorgio Trinchieri
| Apr 1, 2011
| 1 min read
Recent clinical trials have reignited the interest in simple anti-inflammatory drugs like aspirin for controlling the inflammation associated with cancer.
An Aspirin for your Cancer?
Giorgio Trinchieri
| Apr 1, 2011
| 10+ min read
Can tumors—which can originate from, and often resemble, chronically inflamed tissue—be curtailed using familiar anti-inflammatory agents, without their side effects?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT