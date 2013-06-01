ADVERTISEMENT
  3. associative thinking

Can Plants Learn to Associate Stimuli with Reward?
Ben Andrew Henry | Feb 1, 2017 | 4 min read
A group of pea plants has displayed a sensitivity to environmental cues that resembles associative learning in animals.
Calling All Thinkers
Temple Grandin | Jun 1, 2013 | 3 min read
Encouraging different thought processes, even those typically classified as “abnormal,” can be a great boon to the research enterprise.
