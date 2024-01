Researchers determined the season during which the meteor struck by studying the bones of fish excavated from a contentious field site.

Cretaceous Meteor That Killed Most Life on Earth Hit in Spring

Cretaceous Meteor That Killed Most Life on Earth Hit in Spring

Cretaceous Meteor That Killed Most Life on Earth Hit in Spring

Researchers determined the season during which the meteor struck by studying the bones of fish excavated from a contentious field site.

Researchers determined the season during which the meteor struck by studying the bones of fish excavated from a contentious field site.