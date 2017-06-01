B vitamins

Niacin, a form of vitamin B3 used to treat cardiovascular disease, helps immune cells in the brain fight neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s in mice models, according to recent studies. Researchers hope that human clinical trials will swiftly follow.

Could Vitamin Supplementation Help Alzheimer’s Patients?

