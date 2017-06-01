ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Ramified cells in a lilac background
Could Vitamin Supplementation Help Alzheimer’s Patients?
Niacin, a form of vitamin B3 used to treat cardiovascular disease, helps immune cells in the brain fight neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s in mice models, according to recent studies. Researchers hope that human clinical trials will swiftly follow.
Could Vitamin Supplementation Help Alzheimer’s Patients?
Could Vitamin Supplementation Help Alzheimer’s Patients?

Niacin, a form of vitamin B3 used to treat cardiovascular disease, helps immune cells in the brain fight neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s in mice models, according to recent studies. Researchers hope that human clinical trials will swiftly follow.

Niacin, a form of vitamin B3 used to treat cardiovascular disease, helps immune cells in the brain fight neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s in mice models, according to recent studies. Researchers hope that human clinical trials will swiftly follow.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. B vitamins

B vitamins

Micronutrients, Macro Impact
Anna Azvolinsky | Jun 1, 2017 | 9 min read
At the interface of food, nutrition, and agriculture, Lindsay Allen’s research has been informing nutrition guidelines and policies around the world for decades.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT