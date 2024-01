Metabolic disrupters, phages, and other approaches are going to be needed to treat the broadest possible range of patients infected by bacterial pathogens resistant to multiple drugs.

Opinion: We Need More than New Antibiotics to Fight Resistance

Opinion: We Need More than New Antibiotics to Fight Resistance

Opinion: We Need More than New Antibiotics to Fight Resistance

Metabolic disrupters, phages, and other approaches are going to be needed to treat the broadest possible range of patients infected by bacterial pathogens resistant to multiple drugs.

Metabolic disrupters, phages, and other approaches are going to be needed to treat the broadest possible range of patients infected by bacterial pathogens resistant to multiple drugs.