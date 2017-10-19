Balbaroo fangaroo

ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Fangaroo
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Oct 19, 2017 | 1 min read
Fanged kangaroos in Australia were thought to have gone extinct 15 million years ago, but new evidence suggests they were around for at least 5 million more years.
