KU Leuven Investigates Whether Stem Cell Scientist Falsified Data
Papers from Catherine Verfaillie’s lab have been drawing fire for years.
Sports Videos Give Clues to Climate Change
Ashley Yeager
| Oct 1, 2018
| 4 min read
Archived footage of cycling races and other events can help ecologists track the timing of plants’ leafing and flowering.
Genetic Test Solves Royal Mystery
Jef Akst
| Oct 1, 2016
| 4 min read
Genetic analyses lay to rest conspiracy theories about death of Belgian King Albert I, who lost his life in a rock climbing accident more than 80 years ago.
