Vector illustration of a courthouse with test tubes as pillars
CRISPR Patent Ruling Favors Broad Institute
The US Patent and Trademark Office has once again decided that the institute has priority over the University of California and collaborators regarding intellectual property rights for CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing in eukaryotes. But the fight over the technique isn’t over.
a photo of boxes in a laboratory freezer
Bay Area Researchers Close Labs Under New Restrictions
The Scientist Staff | Mar 17, 2020 | 4 min read
Under an area-wide “shelter in place” order, scientists at some of the world’s leading universities scramble to continue working while confined to their homes.
Switch Master: A Profile of Barbara Meyer
Diana Kwon | Jan 13, 2020 | 9 min read
Working with bacteriophages and nematodes, the University of California, Berkeley, molecular biologist uncovered a role for genetic switches in early development.
a photo of the exterior of the Cleveland Clinic
Massive Philanthropic Infusions Announced for US Universities
Shawna Williams | Dec 3, 2019 | 2 min read
A total of more than $1 billion will go to institutions including the Cleveland Clinic, Duke University, and branches of the University of California.
Berkeley Labs Face Power Outage Amid Wildfire Threat
Emily Makowski | Oct 9, 2019 | 3 min read
The utility company PG&E has cut electricity to much of the Bay Area as a preventive measure.
Trump Threatens to Cut Federal Research Funding Over Free Speech
Carolyn Wilke | Mar 4, 2019 | 2 min read
On Saturday, the US President announced that he would soon issue an executive order denying funds to colleges and universities that fail to protect free speech.
UC Berkeley Team to Be Awarded CRISPR Patent
Kerry Grens | Feb 11, 2019 | 2 min read
The group had argued that a patent given to the Broad Institute overlapped with this one.
