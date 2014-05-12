ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
Beyond the Gut
Beyond the Gut
Telltale Mouth Microbes
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Sep 9, 2015
| 3 min read
The composition of the plaque microbiome can reveal a child’s risk of dental caries months before the decay appears, according to a study.
The Wound Microbiome
Kerry Grens
| Jun 23, 2014
| 1 min read
Determining which critters are present in an infected wound could aid in treatment, particularly of soldiers injured in combat.
Mining the Mouth’s Many Microbes
Tracy Vence
| Jun 18, 2014
| 4 min read
The oral cavity contains several distinct and dynamic microbial communities, and some of these commensals may seed the body’s other microbiomes.
Microbes of the Skin
Jef Akst
| Jun 13, 2014
| 6 min read
Human skin, the barrier between the body and the outside world, is home to diverse microorganisms, some of which can promote immunity or fight invaders.
Breathing Life into Lung Microbiome Research
Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| Jun 9, 2014
| 4 min read
Although it’s far less populated than the mouth community that helps feed it, researchers increasingly appreciate the role of the lung microbiome in respiratory health.
Parsing the Penis Microbiome
Tracy Vence
| May 28, 2014
| 3 min read
Circumcision and sexual activity are but two factors that can influence the bacterial communities that inhabit male genitalia.
The Maternal Microbiome
Kerry Grens
| May 21, 2014
| 5 min read
Moms bombard their babies with bugs both before and after they’re born.
Characterizing the “Healthy” Vagina
Jef Akst
| May 19, 2014
| 4 min read
The overly simplistic notion of a
Lactobacillus
-dominated vaginal microbiome is giving way to an appreciation of diverse and dynamic bacterial communities.
Visualizing the Ocular Microbiome
Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| May 12, 2014
| 4 min read
Researchers are beginning to study in depth the largely uncharted territory of the eye’s microbial composition.
