bio art

Painting the Protein Atomic, 1961
Sabrina Richards | Aug 1, 2012 | 2 min read
Irving Geis’s revolutionary painting of sperm whale myoglobin illuminated the nascent field of protein structure.
Food's Afterlife
Edyta Zielinska | May 25, 2012 | 1 min read
Meals left to mold develop colors, mycelia, and beads of digested juices, sparking the eye of an artist, and the slight concern of a mycologist.
2012 Bio-Art Winners
Megan Scudellari | May 25, 2012 | 1 min read
Check out the 10 images that won FASEB's first annual Bio-Art competition.
Lab Bench Beauty
Megan Scudellari | May 25, 2012 | 1 min read
Ten scientist-produced images take top honors in the first annual Bio-Art competition.
Color Explosion
Cristina Luiggi | Feb 3, 2012 | 2 min read
A fluorescence microscopy image competition straddles the boundary of science and art.
Botanical Blueprints, circa 1843
Cristina Luiggi | Feb 1, 2012 | 2 min read
Anna Atkins, pioneering female photographer, revolutionized scientific illustration using a newly invented photographic technique.
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant | Sep 1, 2011 | 3 min read
Art + Science Now, Signs of Life, Perceptions of Promise, Green Light
Art + Science Now
Bob Grant | Sep 1, 2011 | 1 min read
The book that serves as bio art's encyclopedia.
