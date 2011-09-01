ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
bio art
bio art
Painting the Protein Atomic, 1961
Sabrina Richards
| Aug 1, 2012
| 2 min read
Irving Geis’s revolutionary painting of sperm whale myoglobin illuminated the nascent field of protein structure.
Food's Afterlife
Edyta Zielinska
| May 25, 2012
| 1 min read
Meals left to mold develop colors, mycelia, and beads of digested juices, sparking the eye of an artist, and the slight concern of a mycologist.
2012 Bio-Art Winners
Megan Scudellari
| May 25, 2012
| 1 min read
Check out the 10 images that won FASEB's first annual Bio-Art competition.
Lab Bench Beauty
Megan Scudellari
| May 25, 2012
| 1 min read
Ten scientist-produced images take top honors in the first annual Bio-Art competition.
Color Explosion
Cristina Luiggi
| Feb 3, 2012
| 2 min read
A fluorescence microscopy image competition straddles the boundary of science and art.
Botanical Blueprints, circa 1843
Cristina Luiggi
| Feb 1, 2012
| 2 min read
Anna Atkins, pioneering female photographer, revolutionized scientific illustration using a newly invented photographic technique.
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant
| Sep 1, 2011
| 3 min read
Art + Science Now, Signs of Life, Perceptions of Promise, Green Light
Art + Science Now
Bob Grant
| Sep 1, 2011
| 1 min read
The book that serves as bio art's encyclopedia.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT