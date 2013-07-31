ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A drawing portraying the black silhouette of Pompeii buildings with Mount Vesuvius and the sky behind them
First Human Genome Sequenced from Ancient Pompeii
The genome is from a male who was likely in his late thirties when the historic Mount Vesuvius eruption occurred. The analyses suggest he is related to the diverse Imperial Roman population of the time, and that he may have suffered from spinal tuberculosis.
First Human Genome Sequenced from Ancient Pompeii
First Human Genome Sequenced from Ancient Pompeii

The genome is from a male who was likely in his late thirties when the historic Mount Vesuvius eruption occurred. The analyses suggest he is related to the diverse Imperial Roman population of the time, and that he may have suffered from spinal tuberculosis.

The genome is from a male who was likely in his late thirties when the historic Mount Vesuvius eruption occurred. The analyses suggest he is related to the diverse Imperial Roman population of the time, and that he may have suffered from spinal tuberculosis.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. biological anthropology

biological anthropology

Early Humans’ Brains Were More Apelike than Modern
Abby Olena, PhD | Apr 8, 2021 | 3 min read
Impressions that ancient brains left in fossilized skulls reveal that the first human ancestors to migrate out of Africa had much more primitive brains than previously thought.
Questions Raised About How an Ancient Hominin Moved
Abby Olena, PhD | Feb 24, 2021 | 4 min read
A new analysis of the hand of the 4.4-million-year-old partial skeleton of Ardipithecus ramidus indicates that the human ancestor may have climbed and swung through trees like chimpanzees do.
Man and Bird Chat While Honey Hunting
Bob Grant | Jul 25, 2016 | 2 min read
A study suggests that humans and avians in sub-Saharan Africa communicate to find and mutually benefit from the sweet booty.
Dating the Origin of Us
Ajit Varki | Nov 1, 2013 | 5 min read
Theoretical anthropogeny seeks to understand how Homo sapiens rose to a position of global dominance.
Josh Snodgrass: An Adaptive Mind
Dan Cossins | Aug 1, 2013 | 3 min read
Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology, University of Oregon. Age: 41
STW: In the Field
Dan Cossins | Jul 31, 2013 | 1 min read
Scientist to Watch Josh Snodgrass has traveled the world, from Siberia to South America, to study how the physiology of indigenous peoples shifts with changing lifestyles.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT