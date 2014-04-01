ADVERTISEMENT
Abby Olena, PhD | Apr 1, 2014 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the April 2014 issue of The Scientist.
Search and Destroy
Mary Beth Aberlin | Apr 1, 2014 | 3 min read
Turning a patient’s immune cells into cancer-fighting weapons
Metals on our Mind
Anthony White | Apr 1, 2014 | 10+ min read
A dramatic loss of copper in key brain regions may be central to Alzheimer’s disease. Could restoring metals in the brain help?
