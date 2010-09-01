ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. biopharming

biopharming

Pheromone Factories
Kerry Grens | Feb 26, 2014 | 2 min read
Genetically modified tobacco plants produce pheromones that can trap pests.  
First Drug from GM Plant Approved
Megan Scudellari | May 4, 2012 | 1 min read
A human enzyme grown in carrot cells will treat patients with Gaucher disease.
Botanical Biopharming
Megan Scudellari | Sep 1, 2010 | 7 min read
Green-thumbed biotechs say they can use plants to make drugs faster, cheaper, and better than top pharmaceutical companies.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT