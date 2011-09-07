bioremediation

ADVERTISEMENT
Putting Phytoremediation into Action
Éric Montpetit and Erick Lachapelle
| Aug 1, 2015
| 3 min read
Researchers studying the use of bacteria and plants to remove toxins from the soil must better communicate their results if they want their techniques to be used by practitioners in the field.
Bacteria Clean Up
Jef Akst
| Sep 7, 2011
| 1 min read
Hair-like extensions on microbes that remove uranium and other metals from contaminated groundwater could one day help clean up after radiation spills.
