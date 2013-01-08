ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. BioTime

BioTime

Geron hESC Trial to Resume?
Jef Akst | May 27, 2014 | 1 min read
Nearly three years after Geron shuttered its stem cell program, BioTime receives funding to relaunch a Phase 1 trial for spinal cord injury.
Geron Sells Stem Cell Assets
Beth Marie Mole | Jan 8, 2013 | 2 min read
BioTime finalizes a deal to buy Geron’s defunct human embryonic stem cell assets.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT