  birding

Birders Break North American Record
Kerry Grens | Oct 1, 2016 | 4 min read
A nude birder and an Australian zoo owner are competing to set the new bar for the number of species spotted in a single year.
Extreme Birding
The Scientist Staff | Sep 30, 2016 | 1 min read
Oregonian Noah Strycker broke the world Big Year birding record when he saw his 4,342nd species of the calendar year in 2015.
