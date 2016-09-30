ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
birding
birding
Birders Break North American Record
Kerry Grens
| Oct 1, 2016
| 4 min read
A nude birder and an Australian zoo owner are competing to set the new bar for the number of species spotted in a single year.
Extreme Birding
The Scientist
Staff
| Sep 30, 2016
| 1 min read
Oregonian Noah Strycker broke the world Big Year birding record when he saw his 4,342nd species of the calendar year in 2015.
